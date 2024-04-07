Advertisement
Kerry County Council set to replace 225m2 of footpath

Apr 7, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council set to replace 225m2 of footpath
Over 200m2 (metre squared) of footpath is set to be replaced in Castleisland town this year.

That’s according to information provided in response to a motion from Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell, at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

Kerry County Council says 25m2 of path on the Killarney Road (L2024) by Herbert Bridge is proposed to be replaced.

Meanwhile, the replacement of 200m2 of footpath is proposed on Main Street, between the junctions of Church Street and Old Chapel Lane.

The motion was seconded by Independent councillor, Charlie Farrelly; who encouraged the council to examine the possibility of upgrading a section at 42 Main Street, where a number of pedestrians have fallen recently.

The upgrades are to be funded from the 2024 footpath allocation of €30,000.

