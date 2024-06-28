Advertisement
Kerry County Council says it’s in process of acquiring 10 Sneem homes for social housing

Jun 28, 2024 17:37 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says it's in process of acquiring 10 Sneem homes for social housing
Kerry County Council says it’s in the middle of a process to acquire 10 houses in Sneem for social housing.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae had said contracts for the sale had been signed for the council to acquire the three-bed room houses in the Ard an Óir estate.

He said the 10 new houses for Sneem are the equivalent of 100 homes being announced for larger communities.

The council says the sale with the developer has not been finalised.

The local authority says it's in the middle of the sales process.

