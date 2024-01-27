Advertisement
Council to purchase ten homes in Sneem for social housing

Jan 27, 2024 10:10 By radiokerrynews
Council to purchase ten homes in Sneem for social housing
Kerry County Council will purchase ten homes in Sneem for social housing.

The Department of Housing has approved the purchase of the turnkey homes at Ard an Óir Estate in the village.

The council’s Director of Housing, and Kenmare Municipal District manager Martin O’Donoghue, made the announcement at the recent Kenmare MD meeting.

Mr O’Donoghue said this is a turnkey project, meaning the houses are substantially finished.

Councillors at the meeting said this was extremely positive news for the area.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae says a ten-unit project in Sneem is equivalent to 1,000 units in Dublin.


