Kerry County Council rescheduling event promoting participation of women and diversity in local government

Mar 28, 2024 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council rescheduling event promoting participation of women and diversity in local government
Kerry County Council says an event promoting the participation of women and diversity in local government will be rescheduled.

The event was due to take place yesterday in Tralee however, it was postponed and the council says a new date will be arranged for the near future.

The council says an email was sent to everyone who had signed up to attend on Monday and messages were also posted on social media to inform people the event was postponed.

Kerry County Council says a number of people turned up to the event as they had not received the notification of the cancellation, which it says is regretted; the council apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Local election candidate Michelle Keane, who is running as an Independent in the Castleisland LEA, claims she didn’t receive a notification that the event wasn’t going ahead yesterday and claims it was an insult to the future of women politicians in Kerry.

