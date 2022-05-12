Kerry County Council requested to hold civic reception for Killarney actress

A request has been submitted to Kerry County Council to hold a civic reception for Killarney actress Jessie Buckley.

Jessie was nominated in the best supporting actress category at the Oscars this year for her role in The Lost Daughter but she lost out to Ariana De Bose from West Side Story.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Marie Moloney put forward a motion to hold the ceremony in honour of the Kerry actress at a recent meeting of Killarney MD.

Council management said there’s currently a backlog of such events and they’ll look at how to best approach them over the next few weeks.

Officials said they're hoping to hold the civic receptions in chronological order.

Elected members were informed they’ll be reverted back to when a decision is made.