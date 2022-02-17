Kerry County Council publishes draft beach bye-laws

Kerry County Council has published its draft beach bye-laws which include the controversial proposal to ban dogs and horses from some beaches during periods of the summer.

It's proposed dogs wouldn't be allowed on blue flag beaches during the hours of 11am and 7pm between June 1st and September 15th.

Blue flags are awarded to beaches which have met the highest standards of cleanliness and water quality.

People can inspect the draft bye-laws at the council's environment office in Maine Street, Tralee or at any municipal district office or library.

Copies can be obtained by emailing [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]> or call 066-7162000.

The documents will remain on display until March 21st and people have until 5pm on April 1st to make a submission.