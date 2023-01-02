Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council progressing taking-in-charge of number of group water schemes

Jan 2, 2023 19:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council progressing taking-in-charge of number of group water schemes Kerry County Council progressing taking-in-charge of number of group water schemes
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

 

Kerry County Council is progressing the taking-in-charge of a number of publicly sourced group water schemes.

 

Advertisement

That’s according to the National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS), as detailed in the winter 2022 edition of its Rural Water News magazine.

 

Also on Kerry, the magazine states that the Kells Group Water Scheme has drilled a new borewell source, and is currently seeking tenders for a treatment system upgrade.

Advertisement

 

It also says the conditions of a forestry licence near the Lougher Group Water Scheme source have been agreed with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, as the priority was to ensure no adverse impact on water quality.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus