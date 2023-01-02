Kerry County Council progressing taking-in-charge of number of group water schemes

Kerry County Council is progressing the taking-in-charge of a number of publicly sourced group water schemes.

That’s according to the National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS), as detailed in the winter 2022 edition of its Rural Water News magazine.

Also on Kerry, the magazine states that the Kells Group Water Scheme has drilled a new borewell source, and is currently seeking tenders for a treatment system upgrade.

It also says the conditions of a forestry licence near the Lougher Group Water Scheme source have been agreed with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, as the priority was to ensure no adverse impact on water quality.