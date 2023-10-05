Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council praised for high inspection rates in privately-owned rents used for social housing

Oct 5, 2023 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council praised for high inspection rates in privately-owned rents used for social housing
Share this article

A TD has praised Kerry County Council for taking an active role in monitoring standards in privately owned properties that are being used for social housing.

Clare deputy Michael McNamara says Kerry County Council's rate of inspections of privately-owned properties, that are used for HAP and RAS housing supports, is high compared to other counties.

Kerry County Council carried out 1,095 inspections last year, 795 were found not to meet the basic standards required and 997 improvement letters were issued.

Advertisement

Deputy Michael McNamara supports an NCT-style regulation system which would ensure that all rental properties have to be inspected every three years.

He says urgent reform of the current regulation is needed to avoid both tenants and landlords evading sanction:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Transport body predicts deaths and serious injuries unless Kerry road is upgraded
Advertisement
Tralee Meals on Wheels looking for Christmas Day dinner volunteers
Tralee confirmed as European host of 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee confirmed as European host of 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference
Planning permission granted for North Kerry solar farm
Transport body predicts deaths and serious injuries unless Kerry road is upgraded
Tralee Meals on Wheels looking for Christmas Day dinner volunteers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus