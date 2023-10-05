Kerry County Council praised for high inspection rates in privately-owned rents used for social housing

A TD has praised Kerry County Council for taking an active role in monitoring standards in privately owned properties that are being used for social housing.

Clare deputy Michael McNamara says Kerry County Council's rate of inspections of privately-owned properties, that are used for HAP and RAS housing supports, is high compared to other counties.

Kerry County Council carried out 1,095 inspections last year, 795 were found not to meet the basic standards required and 997 improvement letters were issued.

Deputy Michael McNamara supports an NCT-style regulation system which would ensure that all rental properties have to be inspected every three years.

He says urgent reform of the current regulation is needed to avoid both tenants and landlords evading sanction: