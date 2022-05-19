Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council paid over €6 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year

May 19, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council paid over €6 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year Kerry County Council paid over €6 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year
Share this article

Kerry County Council paid over €6 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year.

The figures were provided following a motion by Independent councillor Brendan Cronin at the monthly meeting of the council.

The figures show that over €6.027 million was paid to 54 companies in total throughout last year.

Advertisement

Cllr Brendan Cronin stated it was interesting to see that a number of the companies were from outside Kerry.

In response, the council says last year the hiring of plant and machinery for Kerry County Council was procured through the Dynamic Purchasing System for Local Authorities (the “DPS”).

This is an open market procurement mechanism that remains open to new or previously unsuccessful applicants; it says this makes it an effective, compliant arrangement for supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Advertisement

The council says the ongoing achievement of cost effectiveness and value for money in this area, as in all other activities, remains critically important.

The full list is of contractors and the amounts they were awarded:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus