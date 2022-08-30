Advertisement
Kerry County Council owed over €1 million in rent arrears

Aug 30, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council owed over €1 million in rent arrears
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry County Council is owed over €1 million in rent arrears.

This money is owed by tenants who were either renting from the council, or in Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) or leasing arrangements.

Nationally local authorities are owed almost €105 million in unpaid rent.

40% of Kerry County Council’s 6,185 tenants are in rent arrears – that’s 2,480 tenants.

Of those 984 are in arrears of up to three weeks; 246 are between four and six weeks behind in their rent; 238 tenants have rents owed for between seven and 12 weeks, while 1,012 are in rent arrears of more than 12 weeks.

Kerry County Council says 423 tenants have a nil balance on their account, while 3,282 are in credit.

Of the council tenants in arrears in Kerry, 2,011 are in arrears of up to €1,000, amounting to €421,306.

There are 466 tenants in arrears of between €1,000 and €10,000, totalling €1,126,910.

Three tenants are in rent arrears of between €10,000 and €20,000, to a total of €33,898.

There are no Kerry County Council tenants with arrears of more than €20,000.

The total amount in arrears comes to €1.58 million, but when over-payments of €480,000 are deducted, the council has €1.1 million in outstanding payments.

The council says it has an established arrears management process involving engagement with tenants, as well as arrears recovery, payment planning, and budgeting.

The council hasn’t taken any legal action against tenants to date this year.

 

