Kerry County Council not told any buildings it assessed for Ukraine refurbishment scheme have been approved

Mar 13, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council not told any buildings it assessed for Ukraine refurbishment scheme have been approved
Moira Murrell chief executive of Kerry County Council from Killarney Co. Kerry . Moira Murrell manager of Kerry County Council pictured at the Kerry Council offices in Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
Kerry County Council has not been told that any of the 27 buildings it has assessed to potentially accommodate Ukrainians have been approved by the relevant department.

That's according to council CEO Moira Murrell, who was responding to a question from Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae at this month's meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Healy-Rae had asked how many properties the council has assessed for the Emergency Refurbishment (Ukraine) Programme.

The refurbishment programme is overseen by the Department of Housing, whereby vacant and derelict properties offered to the state to accommodate Ukrainian refugees can be refurbished.

Cllr Healy-Rae said this was a common sense plan which would free up space in the hospitality sector, especially in Kerry, but this plan was not working.

He says we are seeing no movement in the freeing up of any space in the hospitality sector in Kerry.

Kerry County Council is responsible for carrying out technical assessments of the properties offered to the state under this programme.

Council CEO Moira Murrell told the meeting this involves planning checks, for things like enforcement or protection on buildings, as well as fire safety certification, and building control assessment.

The Department of Integration then decides on whether to use the building to house people fleeing war in Ukraine.

Kerry County Council says it has been notified of 27 such properties in Kerry which are at various stages of the technical assessment process.

Cllr Healy-Rae asked if the council is made aware of the Department's decision, if it intends to use any of these buildings, and Ms Murrell told him there are protocols in place, which were agreed nationally.

Cllr Healy-Rae asked if the council was informed if any of these 27 buildings have been approved for the programme, and Ms Murrell replied not that she is aware of.

