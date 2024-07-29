Management of Kerry County Council will look into extending a trade mission by three councillors to Massachusetts this September.

The delegation will attend The Big E trade fair on the east coast of the United States for five days this September.

However, at the recent full council meeting, several councillors, who will not be attending said the itinerary was too rushed and did not allow time for the councillors to sell Kerry properly.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald, the Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy, and the Cathaoirleach of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald will visit West Springfield, Massachusetts for the Big E Exposition.

The trade mission will last from Friday, 13th September to Tuesday, 17th September.

The Big E is the largest event on the East Coast and the seventh largest trade fair in North America.

The fair will include an immersive Ireland adventure, a Dingle Peninsula Showcase, a Mingle with Dingle event, and a series of events to promote Kerry as an economic, cultural and visitor destination.

The delegation will also meet with Democratic Congressman Richard Neil, who himself has close links to Kerry.

The Director of Corporate Services at Kerry County Council, Christy O'Connor says there is recognition that "Kerry needs to significantly build its profile" on both the tourism and economic fronts.

Cllr Niall Kelleher said such a packed iteninary would mean that meetings will be cut short and extending the trip by day would make it far more successful.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said it would be "penny wise and pound foolish" not to allow enough time.

Cllr Jackie Healy Rae said adding an extra day wouldn't add massively to the current cost of 1,900 euro (€1,900) per delegate.