West Kerry businesses showcasing in America at Eastern States Exposition

Sep 18, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry businesses showcasing in America at Eastern States Exposition
A number of West Kerry businesses have travelled to the US to promote the area.
They’re attending the Big E, which runs from September 16th to October 2nd, and is the State’s third largest fair, attracting 1.5 million visitors last year.
The Dingle Peninsula Cultural, Educational, Trade & Tourism Showcase is part of the event.
It’s featuring 12 exhibiting businesses and organisations from the Dingle Peninsula, as well as more from West Springfield and Western Massachusetts – which Dingle is twinned with.
Chair of the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, Shane Finn says it's a great opportunity for local businesses

