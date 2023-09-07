Advertisement
Kerry County Council legal department dealing with temporary dwelling parked in Tralee estate

Sep 7, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council legal department dealing with temporary dwelling parked in Tralee estate
Kerry County Council’s legal department is dealing with a situation whereby a temporary dwelling has been placed on a public road in Tralee.

The temporary dwelling has been parked in a Tralee estate for around three months.

The situation was raised in the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting by Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley.

Cllr Foley said he did not want to have to raise a motion about this issue, but he had got no answers from the council for a very long time.

He said it’s an unfortunate situation for the family involved who find themselves there, but it’s unfair for residents of the estate to have to listen to a generator all night long.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien added that local families are not happy with what’s going on there.

The reply to Cllr Foley’s motion stated this issue is the subject of an investigation by Kerry County Council in an effort to resolve the situation, and it’s being dealt with by the council’s legal department.

The council’s Senior Executive Officer Pádraig Corkery, added at the meeting that significant efforts have been made by the roads and housing departments of the councils.

He said solutions have been offered, and lots of work is going on behind the scenes in this complicated situation.

