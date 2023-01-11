Kerry County Council launches the Community Support Fund for 2023

Kerry County Council has opened the applications for the Community Support Fund for 2023.

A total of €750,000 is being made available through this year’s scheme which is now in its ninth year.

There are four main categories eligible for funding this year including Rebuilding and Reconnecting Communities, Tidy Towns Initiatives and Amenity Projects, Community Economic Innovation, Community Tourism, Festivals and Events

Advertisement

Community groups across Kerry can apply for the funding through the Kerry County Council website and the closing date is Wednesday, February 8th.