Kerry County Council inviting submissions on new play and leisure policy

Nov 18, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council inviting submissions on new play and leisure policy
Kerry County Council is inviting submissions on a new play and leisure policy.

It's working with Playboard NI, the lead organisation for the development and promotion of children and young people’s play in Northern Ireland, to develop a new Kerry play and leisure policy for the county.

This will help guide the provision of free, public, outdoor play and recreation areas in the county for children and young people aged up to 18.

In developing this policy, Kerry County Council wishes to find out the views of children, young people, parents and carers, and community groups through questionnaires.

They can be completed on kerrycoco.ie (https://www.kerrycoco.ie/have-your-say-in-the-kerry-play-and-leisure-policy/)

The closing date for the receipt of submissions is December 6th.

