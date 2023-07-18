Kerry County Council issues 45 warnings to tenants so far in 2023

Kerry County Council has issued 45 tenancy warnings so far this year.

That’s according to figures released at yesterday's council meeting.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly has asked if there had been any successful evictions for anti-social behaviour made by the council for this year and last.

Of the 45 warnings, 10 related to anti-social behaviour, while three statutory tenancy warnings have been issued for this type of behaviour so far in 2023.

Statutory tenancy warning is one issued in writing, when the council has formed the opinion there's been a serious breach of the tenancy agreement.

Cllr Farrelly says the majority of people in estates are living a nightmare, due to the rise of anti-social behaviour by a small proportion of people.

He believes that when tenants are evicted, it should not fall back on the council to rehouse them.

Kerry County Council issued to 60 warnings to local authority tenants last year; 19 of these related to anti-social behaviour.

In May, one council tenant vacated their accommodation after the circuit court upheld the decision of the council that this person should be evicted.

This is because the council held that the tenant was engaging in anti-social behaviour.

A similar case is currently before the courts.

The council was also granted an exclusion order for a tenant from a property and estate due to anti-social behaviour.