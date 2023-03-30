Kerry County Council drew down over €2.7 million to fund traveller accommodation last year.

That’s compared to just over €80,000 that was drawn down by the council in 2021.

The figures were provided by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, following a query from Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín.

In accordance with the Housing (Traveller Accommodation) Act 1998, housing authorities have responsibility for assessing the accommodation needs of Travellers, and preparing, adopting and implementing multi-annual Traveller Accommodation Programmes.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s role is to ensure there are adequate structures and supports to help councils.

Last year, €2,733,143 was drawn down by Kerry County Council; up significantly from 2021 when €80,165 was drawn down.

Kerry County Council received €15,773 in 2020, while the figure stood at €75,131 in 2019 and it was €62,538 in 2018.

The Housing Minister says the full spend of the Traveller accommodation budget has been achieved for the past three years.

Nationally, over €20.5 million was drawn down last year.