Kerry County Council continue to treat priority roads, as new weather warning issued

Kerry County Council are asking motorists to continue to travel on main roads tonight.

It comes as Met Éireann has issued an orange low temperature and ice warning for Kerry.

The severe weather warning impacts Kerry and 18 other counties, and comes into effect from 6 o’clock this evening until 12 noon on Thursday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new Status Orange low temperature & Ice warning has been issued for Kerry, from 6pm tomorrow until 12 noon Friday.

Met Éireann is forecasting extremely cold weather tonight, with widespread temperatures below minus five (-5) degrees, leading to severe frost and ice.

Kerry County Council is asking motorists to continue to travel on the main arteries where possible and to take particular care on local and regional roads, particularly where there hasn’t been a thaw.

Advertisement

They say priority and additional routes will continue to be treated tonight.

Temperatures are set to plummet as low as minus 11 degrees in some parts of the country.

Climate scientist Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel says tonight could be coldest we've seen this year.

Advertisement

Alan O' Reilly of Carlow Weather says there will be a slight respite towards the weekend.

Advertisement

Met Eireann has issued a new Status Orange low temperature & Ice warning for Kerry, valid rom 6pm on Thursday until 12 noon Friday.

The forecaster are warning of extremely cold temperatures - below -5 degrees, leading to severe frost and ice.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the national status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place until Friday at 12 noon.