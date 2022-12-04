Kerry County Council appealing for applications for Arts Act Grant

Kerry County Council is urging artists and groups to apply for their Arts Act Grant.

A range of funding is available for projects and activities across the county, and all eligible candidates are urged to apply.

Available schemes include Artists’ Bursaries, Artists in Schools bursaries, and the Eamon Kelly Bursary - for artists in or from the Killarney Municipal District.

The closing date for applications is January 26th and more details are available from Kerry County Council's Arts Office.