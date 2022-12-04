Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council appealing for applications for Arts Act Grant

Dec 4, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council appealing for applications for Arts Act Grant Kerry County Council appealing for applications for Arts Act Grant
Share this article

Kerry County Council is urging artists and groups to apply for their Arts Act Grant.

A range of funding is available for projects and activities across the county, and all eligible candidates are urged to apply.

Available schemes include Artists’ Bursaries, Artists in Schools bursaries, and the Eamon Kelly Bursary - for artists in or from the Killarney Municipal District.

Advertisement

The closing date for applications is January 26th and more details are available from Kerry County Council's Arts Office.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus