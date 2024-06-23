Advertisement
Kerry County Council announces closure of Reenrusheen Road from Monday

Jun 23, 2024 11:51 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council announces closure of Reenrusheen Road from Monday
Kerry County Council has announced it will close a south Kerry road for five and a half weeks.

The L-4070 Reenrusheen Road in Caherciveen will be closed to traffic on weekdays from 8 o'clock this Monday morning, 24th June to 6 o'clock on the evening of Thursday, 1st August.

The road will reopen every Friday evening at 6 and close again on Monday morning at 8.

The road closure is allow for the installation of a new sewer main.

Traffic travelling to and from Caherciveen:

Motorists are asked to follow an alternative route via the N70 National Secondary Road.

