Kerry County Council adopts €192 million budget for 2023

Kerry County Council has adopted a budget of over €192 million for next year.

All councillors present at the council’s annual budget meeting voted unanimously to approve the budget, which is an increase of €15.4 million or almost 9%, on this year’s budget.

The council’s Chief Executive Moira Murrell said this was a budget like no other, against the backdrop of the post-Covid recovery, rising inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Moira Murrell told the meeting that there’s still a lot the council is unsure about for next year, and if things such as energy costs change significantly, she may need to call another budgetary meeting.

As well as the rising cost of energy and materials, Ms Murrell said the increase in the cost of borrowing money was also significant, and the local authority will have to keep an eye on rising interest rates.

Councillors had been told at a previous meeting, before deciding next year’s rate of Local Property Tax, that the council faced a shortfall of €13.62 million.

Ms Murrell said this was to be recouped through measures including deferral of some non-essential capital works, a government energy grant, and not filling current job vacancies within the local authority.

The CEO also confirmed the council is not seeking an increase in commercial rates for next year, given the challenges facing businesses.

Over €42.6 million will be spent on the council’s housing and buildings division, and over €53 million will go towards road, transport and safety.

The water services division has been allocated €18 million, and over €22 million will be spent on environmental services, including waste and litter.

Over €20.7 million will go towards development management, which includes planning, tourism, building control and economic development.

Over €10 million has been allocated for recreation and amenity, and over €3 million is to be spent on agriculture, education, health and welfare.

Miscellaneous services, which includes the operation of a morgue and coroner expenses, has been allocated over €22.2 million.

Councillors voiced their concerns that the local authority is paying for the coroner, which is a service that it’s not involved in.

Concerns were also raised about the impact of insurance claims on the council’s finances, as well as maintenance and vacancy of the council’s housing stock.