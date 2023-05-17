Kerry councillor to participate in EU programme for younger public representatives

A Kerry councillor will participate in a European Union programme for younger public representatives.

Independent county councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who turned 28 years old this week, will take part in the Young Elected Politician Programme.

The programme is a network of representatives who were born from 1983 onwards, and hold a mandate at regional or local level in the EU.

The 2023 YEP programme will last until next Spring, with networking sessions, training, and a conference planned until then.

Cllr Healy-Rae, who is Kerry’s youngest elected member, is one of 150 candidates from across the EU to participate in this year’s programme.