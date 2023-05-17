Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor to participate in EU programme for younger public representatives

May 17, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor to participate in EU programme for younger public representatives Kerry councillor to participate in EU programme for younger public representatives
Share this article

A Kerry councillor will participate in a European Union programme for younger public representatives.

Independent county councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who turned 28 years old this week, will take part in the Young Elected Politician Programme.

The programme is a network of representatives who were born from 1983 onwards, and hold a mandate at regional or local level in the EU.

Advertisement

The 2023 YEP programme will last until next Spring, with networking sessions, training, and a conference planned until then.

Cllr Healy-Rae, who is Kerry’s youngest elected member, is one of 150 candidates from across the EU to participate in this year’s programme.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus