Kerry councillor says Shannon Estuary Taskforce Report is positive for North Kerry

Kerry County Councillor Michael Foley has said it was a very positive day for the Shannon Estuary region.

This is in relation to the publication of a Government-appointed taskforce report for the region, which includes North Kerry.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar launched the report, which makes a number of proposals to transform the area.

It recommends the creation of a National Floating Offshore Wind Development Agency and the provision of funding to enable technical studies to inform the next steps in the future development of the Estuary.

It also recommends ensuring feedback from wind developers on the OREDP II consultation at Foynes for the proposed area off Kerry/Clare is fully taken on board.

The new report indicates that 50,000 green jobs could be created by 2050 in the Shannon Estuary Region by the harvesting and use of wind energy from the Atlantic.

See the full report here: Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce Report July 2023