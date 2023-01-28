Advertisement
Kerry councillor says rates revaluation system needs to be overhauled

Jan 28, 2023 15:01 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil ) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry councillor says the system for rates revaluation needs to be overhauled, to make it fairer and more equitable.

Commercial rates for Kerry are currently being revalued as part of the National Revaluation Programme.

In September, rate payers in Kerry received Proposed Valuation Certificates from the Valuation Office, stating their property’s suggested new valuation.

They had until November 1st to appeal for the amount to be lowered.

It’s envisaged new valuations will be published on September 22nd 2023, and will become effective for rating purposes from January 1st 2024.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says basing the valuation of a property on rental values is a very narrow interpretation of the law.

He says it should cover profitability, as well as location, foot fall, and seasonality.

