Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor questions garda response times on Iveragh Peninsula

Jul 12, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor questions garda response times on Iveragh Peninsula Kerry councillor questions garda response times on Iveragh Peninsula
Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A Kerry councillor says questions need to be answered about garda response times in the south of the county.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty raised a question at yesterday’s Kerry Joint Policing Committee relating to garda resources on the Iveragh Peninsula.

Cllr Moriarty highlighted an incident on June 9th, when it’s claimed gardaí took over two hours to respond to a road crash outside Cahersiveen.

Advertisement

Local fire services were forced to intervene on traffic management in the area on the main N70 Ring of Kerry road, where huge traffic delays ensued.

Cllr Moriarty says further questions need to be answered regarding response times, as garda management told her at yesterday’s meeting that this incident was not a matter of resources.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus