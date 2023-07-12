Kerry councillor questions garda response times on Iveragh Peninsula

A Kerry councillor says questions need to be answered about garda response times in the south of the county.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty raised a question at yesterday’s Kerry Joint Policing Committee relating to garda resources on the Iveragh Peninsula.

Cllr Moriarty highlighted an incident on June 9th, when it’s claimed gardaí took over two hours to respond to a road crash outside Cahersiveen.

Local fire services were forced to intervene on traffic management in the area on the main N70 Ring of Kerry road, where huge traffic delays ensued.

Cllr Moriarty says further questions need to be answered regarding response times, as garda management told her at yesterday’s meeting that this incident was not a matter of resources.