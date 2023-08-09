Advertisement
Kerry councillor donating part of salary to cancer charity

Aug 9, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor donating part of salary to cancer charity
Newly co-opted Killarney councillor, Martin Grady, is donating some of his salary to charity.

He recently took over the council role after his father retired, and is now set to donate a portion of his councillor wages fortnightly to the Kerry Cancer Support Group Health Link Transport.

The charity, which was established 14 years ago, is run on a voluntary basis, and provides transport for cancer patients to and from hospitals in Cork and Limerick for appointments and treatment.

Cllr Grady says he wanted to give back to the charity, as it supported two of his uncles who availed of the service while receiving cancer treatment; both have since passed away.

Cllr Grady says this is also his way of giving back to the community, as 75% percent of people diagnosed with cancer avail of the service.

