Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor criticises Local Property Tax letters for lack of information

Sep 27, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor criticises Local Property Tax letters for lack of information Kerry councillor criticises Local Property Tax letters for lack of information
Share this article

A Kerry councillor is criticising Revenue for not including more details in letters about revaluating the Local Property Tax.

The Revenue Commissioners has begun writing to homeowners informing them they’ve until November 1st to revalue their homes.

Ballylongford Cllr Michael Foley believes there should be more information in these letters about the new valuation bands, comparing them to those currently in place.

Advertisement

He also says there’s no phone number given in the letters, adding that not everyone is online, so can’t go onto the Revenue website to find out more details.

Revenue’s Local Property Tax helpline is 01 738 3626.

Advertisement

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Foley believes Revenue has an unfair system in place when it comes to under or overvaluing a house for Local Property Tax.

He says if a person overvalues their property, Revenue will only refund for the previous four years.

He says, however, if a person undervalues or doesn’t pay LPT, they’ll have to make payments for the past eight years, and will also be charged interest.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus