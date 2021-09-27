Kerry councillor criticises Local Property Tax letters for lack of information

A Kerry councillor is criticising Revenue for not including more details in letters about revaluating the Local Property Tax.

The Revenue Commissioners has begun writing to homeowners informing them they’ve until November 1st to revalue their homes.

Ballylongford Cllr Michael Foley believes there should be more information in these letters about the new valuation bands, comparing them to those currently in place.

He also says there’s no phone number given in the letters, adding that not everyone is online, so can’t go onto the Revenue website to find out more details.

Revenue’s Local Property Tax helpline is 01 738 3626.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Foley believes Revenue has an unfair system in place when it comes to under or overvaluing a house for Local Property Tax.

He says if a person overvalues their property, Revenue will only refund for the previous four years.

He says, however, if a person undervalues or doesn’t pay LPT, they’ll have to make payments for the past eight years, and will also be charged interest.