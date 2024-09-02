A Kerry county councillor claims a local couple were almost killed yesterday morning coming from mass due to the poor condition of the road.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District and Fianna Fáil councillor from Rossbeigh , Michael Cahill says the Kells couple nearly crashed because of poor visibility approaching the viaduct.

He states that there is similarly poor visibility at Caragh Bridge outside Glenbeigh.

He has emailed the Minister for Transport and senior officials in the council regarding the condition of the very busy N70 Ring of Kerry road.

Councillor Cahill says he is pleading something be done about "extremely dangerous conditions" caused by overgrown trees, bushes and hedges, especially between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen.

He also says he has received several complaints from coach drivers about elderly passengers getting injured because they try to climb the wall at the Mountain Stage viewing areas to glimpse the ocean.