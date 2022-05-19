Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor calls for procedural reform at council level

May 19, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for procedural reform at council level Kerry councillor calls for procedural reform at council level
Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A Kerry councillor has called for a reform in the appeal process for procedural issues at council level.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly was speaking in light of a High Court decision which ruled in his favour relating to the appointment of two other councillors to a local development board.

The High Court found that Fianna Fáil’s Mikey Sheehy and Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly were unlawfully elected to the North, East and West Kerry Development board, in a vote which the Independent councillor claimed was unfair.

Advertisement

Cllr Charlie Farrelly says there needs to be a quicker, more affordable alternative to taking on the local authority rather than resorting to the High Court.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus