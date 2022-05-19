Kerry councillor calls for procedural reform at council level

A Kerry councillor has called for a reform in the appeal process for procedural issues at council level.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly was speaking in light of a High Court decision which ruled in his favour relating to the appointment of two other councillors to a local development board.

The High Court found that Fianna Fáil’s Mikey Sheehy and Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly were unlawfully elected to the North, East and West Kerry Development board, in a vote which the Independent councillor claimed was unfair.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly says there needs to be a quicker, more affordable alternative to taking on the local authority rather than resorting to the High Court.