Kerry councillor calls for Government investment in development of offshore wind energy

Jun 13, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the Government to take a direct role in the development of offshore wind energy.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley was speaking after an amber alert was issued by Eirgrid yesterday, which means there is reduced capacity to meet electricity demand due to low wind power.

He says this was the first such alert this year, however, there were over 10 in the past 18 months.

Cllr Michael Foley says yesterday's alert underscores the need for such an ambitious response from the Government.

He says the Free State Government invested in the Ardnacrusha power plant in 1929, adding a similar bold move is needed now:

