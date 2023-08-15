Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls for driving instructors to temporarily work as driving testers

Aug 15, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for driving instructors to temporarily work as driving testers
Kerry driving instructors should be allowed to temporarily work as State driving testers to address the huge waiting times.

That’s according to Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O'Donoghue.

One Radio Kerry listener has been offered a test ten months after applying for it, while another had to wait nine months to undertake their driving test.

Cllr O’Donoghue says it’s great that new testers are being trained up but feels the system will be more overwhelmed by the time these additional testers are in place.

The Killarney Municipal District councillor says driving instructors could help reduce long waiting lists:

