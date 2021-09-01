Kerry councillor calling for coroner costs to be transferred to Department of Justice

A Kerry councillor is calling for coroner costs to be transferred to the Department of Justice.

The Coroner's Court holds inquests into any sudden, unnatural, violent or unexplained deaths to determine how the person died.

Costs for this court, which amounts to €300,000 annually, are paid by Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor and Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District Michael Cahill is calling for the costs to be given to the Department of Justice, adding that it's not something a local authority should have to manage.

Previously, it's been reported reform of the Coroner's Court on a national level was due to take place.