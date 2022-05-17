Kerry councillor believes there’ll be public compliance with new beach by-laws

A County Councillor believes common sense will prevail in enforcing public compliance with new beach bylaws.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill believes compromising is essential to protect the blue-flag status of Kerry beaches.

Dogs and horses won't be allowed on blue-flag beaches between 11am and 7pm from June to September.

Advertisement

They will be allowed on stretches of beaches that aren't covered by the blue flag via a throughway, under new Kerry County Council bylaws

Using Rossbeigh as an example, Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill said the entire back beach and ¾ of the front beach is outside of the blue-flag area.

Advertisement

He outlines how he think the by-laws will be enforced: