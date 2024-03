An orange rain warning is now in place for Kerry and Kerry until midday tomorrow.

Council crews are on standby and river levels are being monitored - however, rainfall is not expected to be as intense as status orange warning which led to severe flooding during Storm Babet.

Localised flooding is expected, with difficult traveling conditions and some wave-overtopping.

Owen O’Shea from Kerry County Council says road-users should pay particular attention to conditions: