Kerry consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist welcomes publicly funded IVF treatment

A Kerry consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist is welcoming the announcement that publicly funded IVF treatment will begin in September.

This programme will entitle eligible patients to one full cycle of IVF or ICSI (Intracytoplasmic sperm injection) treatment.

Dr Mary McCaffrey, of the Scotia Clinic in Tralee, says it’s a fantastic first step.

She says there’s a significant cost associated with IVF and for some this cost sadly has been a barrier for them being able to access treatment, but she's confident this new programme will make an impactful difference.