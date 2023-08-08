Advertisement
Kerry consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist appointed by Irish Prison Service

Aug 8, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist appointed by Irish Prison Service
Dr Mary McCaffrey
A Kerry consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist has been appointed by the Irish Prison Service.

Dr Mary McCaffrey, of The Scotia Clinic in Tralee, is overseeing healthcare in the new women’s unit in Limerick Prison.

She was appointed as consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kerry General Hospital in 1998 and opened The Scotia Clinic in 2002.

Dr McCaffrey also served as President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association until 2007.

Earlier this year, she was appointed as the deputy coroner for Cork City

 

