Kerry company transporting US teams and equipment to Dublin for Aer Lingus College Football Classic

A Kerry company has transported the two team and their equipment to Dublin for tomorrow’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium.

Interflow Logistics was founded by Niall Thompson and is based out of the RDI Hub in Killorglin, as well as having a base in Dublin.

It’s a trade fair and event specialist company, working on events all over the world, including Amazon’s TwitchCon23 in Paris.

Interflow Logistics has organised the transportation of both the Notre Dame and Navy teams from the United States to Dublin and back.

Company CEO, Niall Thompson says they come with a huge entourage and approximately 18,500 items of equipment per team.