Kerry company attends Arabian Travel Market tourism event in Dubai

May 9, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Mathew Zachariah and Prem Sagar, both Al Rais Travel; Niamh O'Neill, O'Donoghue Ring Collection; Chandan Pratihast, China Southern Airlines; Mohamed Al Rais, Al Rais Travel; Judith Abraham, Visit Belfast; Albert Dawson, Luxurious Ireland; Marie-Charles Houston, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens; and Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland, at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.
A Kerry company was among six Irish tourism businesses who attended the recent Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

ATM is a travel trade event in Unthe UAE, attended by over 34,000 visitors; including tour operators, travel agents, airlines, businesses and travel media.

O’Donoghue Ring Collection travelled to the event in Dubai with Tourism Ireland, in a bid to grow tourist numbers in Kerry, from the region.

While at the event, the group attended meetings with key Middle Eastern travel professionals and businesses.

 

 

