Kerry company attends Arabian Travel Market tourism event in Dubai

A Kerry company was among six Irish tourism businesses who attended the recent Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

ATM is a travel trade event in Unthe UAE, attended by over 34,000 visitors; including tour operators, travel agents, airlines, businesses and travel media.

O’Donoghue Ring Collection travelled to the event in Dubai with Tourism Ireland, in a bid to grow tourist numbers in Kerry, from the region.

While at the event, the group attended meetings with key Middle Eastern travel professionals and businesses.