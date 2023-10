Kerry companies are being called on to get nominating for this year’s Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards.

It’s an annual event recognising leading companies in the South West, and is run by the Tech Industry Alliance, which has over 250 members and is a merger of KerrySciTech and it@cork.

Businesses can self-nominate, and / or be nominated by others in eight categories up until October 6th here, with the awards night on November 10th in Cork.