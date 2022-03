Local groups in Kerry are being encouraged to apply for a €1 million Community Fund.

Tesco Ireland are relaunching the Community Fund programme under four key themes: Community Development, Food, Children and Health.

Customers can vote for their preferred cause to receive funding using the blue tokens provided in-store.

Up to €2,000 will be shared between three local groups.

Over 21,000 community projects have benefited from the fund since 2014.