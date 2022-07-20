Advertisement
Kerry Community First Responders looking for volunteers

Jul 20, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Community First Responders looking for volunteers
The use of an automatic external defibrillator in conducting a basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the victim on the street
Kerry Community First Responders are looking for people to get involved.

The group is appealing for people interested in becoming first responders to get in touch.

It’s also seeking to set up more groups around the county.

All first responders will be fully trained and no previous medical training is required; people must be aged over 18 and suitable to response to emergency calls in their area.

Community engagement officer with the National Ambulance Service, Jonathan Lynch explains what’s involved:

