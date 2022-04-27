Advertisement
News

Kerry communities invited to meet Gardaí today on National Community Engagement Day

Apr 27, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry communities invited to meet Gardaí today on National Community Engagement Day Kerry communities invited to meet Gardaí today on National Community Engagement Day
Share this article

An Garda Síochána and the Irish Farmers Association are inviting local community members to partake in National Community Engagement Day taking place today.

The initiative is aimed at keeping rural communities safe.

The community event, which is happening across the county, will listen to concerns from rural areas to address security and safety issues communities face on a daily basis

Advertisement

The National Community Engagement Day will provide an opportunity for people from all communities, both rural and urban, to meet with local gardaí.

Ten events are happening in Kerry today.

In Ballymullen people can attend Kelliher’s Feed and Agricultural Supplies from 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement

Gardaí will meet people in Tarbert Village and in Centra in Ballylongford from 10am to 5pm.

In Caherciveen, Killarney and Killorglin, local people can visit Supervalu in these areas from 11am to 1pm, while in Listowel, people can attend Supervalu from 10am to 12pm.

In Ballybunion, people can meet Gardai in Supervalu from 10am to 2pm.

Advertisement

Gardaí will be in attendance at Kerry Co-Op store in Dingle from 10am to 4pm.

People from Tralee can visit Topline Boyles from 10am to 4pm.

The meetings will be informal and will last approximately one hour

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus