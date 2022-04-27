Kerry communities invited to meet Gardaí today on National Community Engagement Day

An Garda Síochána and the Irish Farmers Association are inviting local community members to partake in National Community Engagement Day taking place today.

The initiative is aimed at keeping rural communities safe.

The community event, which is happening across the county, will listen to concerns from rural areas to address security and safety issues communities face on a daily basis

The National Community Engagement Day will provide an opportunity for people from all communities, both rural and urban, to meet with local gardaí.

Ten events are happening in Kerry today.

In Ballymullen people can attend Kelliher’s Feed and Agricultural Supplies from 10am to 4pm.

Gardaí will meet people in Tarbert Village and in Centra in Ballylongford from 10am to 5pm.

In Caherciveen, Killarney and Killorglin, local people can visit Supervalu in these areas from 11am to 1pm, while in Listowel, people can attend Supervalu from 10am to 12pm.

In Ballybunion, people can meet Gardai in Supervalu from 10am to 2pm.

Gardaí will be in attendance at Kerry Co-Op store in Dingle from 10am to 4pm.

People from Tralee can visit Topline Boyles from 10am to 4pm.

The meetings will be informal and will last approximately one hour