Kerry Comhaltas inundated with offers of instruments for Ukrainian sisters

Mar 14, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Comhaltas inundated with offers of instruments for Ukrainian sisters
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry Comhaltas has been inundated with offers of musical instruments for four Ukrainian sisters staying in North Kerry.

The group posted an appeal on social media over the weekend, asking people to loan fiddles and a cello for the girls who fled the country after the Russian invasion.

They are currently staying in Tarbert, but had to leave their belongings behind.

John Stack is vice chairman of Kerry Comhaltas.

He says the response to the appeal has been overwhelming and that he’s looking forward to inviting the four musicians to play in Comhaltas in the future.

Mr Stack says offers of instruments have been made from all over the world.

