Kerry College inviting people to partake in career options evening

Feb 15, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry College inviting people to partake in career options evening
Kerry College is inviting people to take part in its Career Options Evening.

The event takes place in the college’s Monavalley campus on Monday February 20th , from 6pm to 8pm, and is free to attend.

It’s aimed at individuals looking to upskill; reskill; thinking about a career change or exploring new options.

Members from the Kerry College Admissions team; Business Support Unit; and Evening Training Department, will be on hand during the event, to provide information on training, programmes and courses.

