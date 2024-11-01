Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award

A Kerry College student has been shortlisted for the Student Journalism Award at this year's Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

Siobhan Brosnan from Listowel, who has completed the Journalism, Podcasting and Radio course with Kerry College and Radio Kerry, was nominated for her final year project.

Advertisement

The short feature, "Writing to Freedom" focused on the Listowel Writers' Week Prison Writing Competition.

Advertisement

It featured interviews from former prisoners, prison arts officers and organisers of the Writers' Week festival.

Established over a decade ago and relaunched in 2019, Headline’s Mental Health Media Awards recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues. They reflect the challenges, lived experience and realities of people living with mental ill health.

Advertisement

The awards will take place in the Conrad Hotel in Dublin on December 4th. The winner of the student mental health award will receive a one-week reporting placement with TheJournal.ie, along with a bursary for expenses.