Advertisement
News

Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award

Nov 1, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award
Learning Waves Picture Conor McCabe Photography.
Share this article

A Kerry College student has been shortlisted for the Student Journalism Award at this year's Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

 

Siobhan Brosnan from Listowel, who has completed the Journalism, Podcasting and Radio course with Kerry College and Radio Kerry, was nominated for her final year project.

Advertisement

 

The short feature, "Writing to Freedom" focused on the Listowel Writers' Week Prison Writing Competition.

 

Advertisement

It featured interviews from former prisoners, prison arts officers and organisers of the Writers' Week festival.

 

Established over a decade ago and relaunched in 2019, Headline’s Mental Health Media Awards recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues. They reflect the challenges, lived experience and realities of people living with mental ill health.

Advertisement

 

The awards will take place in the Conrad Hotel in Dublin on December 4th. The winner of the student mental health award will receive a one-week reporting placement with  TheJournal.ie, along with a bursary for expenses.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Advertisement
Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards
People Before Profit announce Kerry candidate for upcoming general election
Advertisement

Recommended

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Woman remains in garda custody after Killarney meth lab bust
Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards
€2,000 rubbish bin destroyed by fire in Ballybunion
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus