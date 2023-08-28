Kerry College agree partnership with Learning Waves

Kerry College has announced an exclusive new partnership for its upcoming course in Digital Journalism, Podcasting & Radio, which is run in collaboration with Radio Kerry.

It’s teaming up with Learning Waves, an award-winning training and networking organisation that supports staff in the independent radio sector in Ireland.

Through this Learning Waves partnership, all Kerry College learners on the Digital Journalism, Podcasting & Radio course will have exclusive access to a range of training and career supports from Learning Waves.

Kerry College is the only college in the country to have this in place.

There are also a range of industry networking opportunities as part of this partnership.

John Herlihy of Kerry College says for the past 18 years, this course has been one of a kind - run in collaboration with Radio Kerry, offering unique access to on-the-job training experiences.

Teresa Hanratty, Network Manager, says Learning Waves is excited about the partnership, and is looking forward to working with Kerry College and Radio Kerry over the coming months.

Applications for the free, year-long course, which is due to start in October, can be made through Kerry College.