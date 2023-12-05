Advertisement
News

Kerry Co-Op to survey milk supplying members

Dec 5, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Co-Op to survey milk supplying members
Share this article

Kerry Co-Op is to survey its milk suppliers on their milk production ambitions for the future.

All 2,900 milk supplying members of Kerry Co-Op are to be posted the survey, as the board is evaluating its future strategic options.

In a letter to suppliers, Chairman, Denis Carroll said the survey is an important listening and fact-validation exercise for options under review.

Advertisement

The co-op engaged independent agri consultants, ifac (Irish Farm Accounts Cooperative), to undertake the survey on its behalf.

IFAC is Ireland’s leading accounting and financial advisory firm to the agricultural sector with offices across Ireland and a strong presence in the Kerry region.

Members are asked to complete the survey by December 20th, with the results and analysis expected to be available in early spring.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK staff member says HSE recruitment freeze having serious impact on hospital
Advertisement
Concerns new changes to planning system will make it more complicated
Kerry recorded most rain days and wet days in Ireland last month
Advertisement

Recommended

Christmas lights project Abbeyfeale.
Concerns new changes to planning system will make it more complicated
Kerry Sinn Féin confirm first six candidates to run in next local elections
Quinlan’s Fish completes €2.75 million investment at processing facility
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus