Kerry Co-Op to survey milk supplying members

Kerry Co-Op is to survey its milk suppliers on their milk production ambitions for the future.

All 2,900 milk supplying members of Kerry Co-Op are to be posted the survey, as the board is evaluating its future strategic options.

In a letter to suppliers, Chairman, Denis Carroll said the survey is an important listening and fact-validation exercise for options under review.

The co-op engaged independent agri consultants, ifac (Irish Farm Accounts Cooperative), to undertake the survey on its behalf.

IFAC is Ireland’s leading accounting and financial advisory firm to the agricultural sector with offices across Ireland and a strong presence in the Kerry region.

Members are asked to complete the survey by December 20th, with the results and analysis expected to be available in early spring.