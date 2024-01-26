Advertisement
News

Kerry Co-op says it has no comment on Denis Brosnan remarks

Jan 26, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Co-op says it has no comment on Denis Brosnan remarks
Share this article

Kerry Co-op says it has no comment in response to a remark by Denis Brosnan that it shouldn’t buy Kerry Group’s dairy business.

Mr Brosnan is the founder of Kerry Group and is a former chief executive and chair of the multinational company.

Kerry Group has operations in more than 50 countries.

Advertisement

However, Kerry Co-op remains its largest shareholder, owning 11 per cent of the business, an investment worth around €1.6 billion.

Denis Brosnan told the Sunday Business Post that instead of Kerry Co-op buying Kerry Group’s milk processing assets, the co-op itself should be liquidated and money returned to investors.

Mr Brosnan said instead, a new co-op should be set up to represent only milk suppliers.

Advertisement

At present, dairy farmers control the board of Kerry Co-op despite owning fewer than one-third of shares.

Denis Brosnan said the board should be equally representative of shareholders who are not milk suppliers.

Mr Brosnan said dairy farmer shareholders in Kerry Co-op need to find a way of funding the potential €600m deal to buy Kerry Group’s dairy business to offset the risk of legal action by non-farmer shareholders in the co-op.

Advertisement

He questioned Kerry Co-op’s plan to buy Kerry Group’s dairy business when the majority of the co-op’s investors have no background in milk processing.

Kerry Co-op says Denis Brosnan is entitled to express a view and that it wouldn’t comment further.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

20% drop in people attending homeless accommodation in Kerry
Advertisement
Warning self-catering accommodation industry to go underground if regulations not made clear
People in the county encouraged to get involved with new Kerry brand website
Advertisement

Recommended

Clean bill of health ahead of Six Nations opener
20% drop in people attending homeless accommodation in Kerry
Ireland defender joins Reading
Warning self-catering accommodation industry to go underground if regulations not made clear
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus