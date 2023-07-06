Advertisement
Kerry Co-op records profit after tax of €8.2m

Jul 6, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Co-op recorded a profit after tax of €8.2m last year compared to €10.8m in 2021.

The co-op, which is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group, released its annual report for last year.

Its balance sheet, up to the end of last year, shows Kerry Co-op having fixed asset investments worth almost €1.7bn (€1.693bn) down from €2.3 billion (€2.325 bn) in 2021.

The annual report also shows operating expenses – this includes over half-a-million euro (€509,050) for directors’ and former directors’ fees, bank charges of more than €95,000 (€95,127), salaries and pensions of almost €935,000 (€934,884),  and legal and consultancy fees totalling almost €325,000 (€324,612).

In addition to Kerry Group, Kerry Co-op’s other investments include Kerry Airport, Listowel Races Development Company Ltd, Kenmare Livestock Mart Co-Operative Society, Cork Racecourse, FBD Holdings, Kingdom Co-op Mart, Western Forestry Co-Op Ltd and Golden Vale Marts.

Kerry Co-op Annual Report 2022

